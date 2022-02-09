WHITTEMORE — Whittemore-Prescott couldn’t get its boys basketball team back on track on Friday. The Cardinals, hosting Alcona in a North Star League Big Dipper contest, were unable to slow down a hot-shooting Tiger team, falling 77-27.
Alcona knocked down six three pointers in the opening frame, already taking a commanding 28-3 lead after one.
The Tigers played out the win with gaps of 47-11 at the half and 68-16 entering the fourth.
The Cardinals had Brady Oliver lead the way with nine points, Luke Mervyn knocked down six points, Dylan Cockrell chipped in with five and with two points apiece was Nick Smith and Bransen Bellville.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1 the Cardinals played in Posen for a NSL crossover battle. W-P lost this one 57-36.
Further details were not reported.
W-P (1-10 overall) was at Alcona on Monday, played in Oscoda on Tuesday, heads to Rogers City on Friday and hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday.