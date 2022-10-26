GAYLORD — The Oscoda swim and dive team made the trip up to Gaylord on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to compete in a dual match against the Lady Blue Devils. Oscoda dropped the match, but the members once again had several good showings in the pool.

Hannah Williams dropped her time in the 200 free down to a 1:35.34, Audrey Klinger had a big drop in the 200 free, going from a 3:08.68 to a 2:58.86. Riley Beauchamp sawm her first individual medley and had a time of 3:27.72 and Leilah Kard also swam her first individual medley, timing out at 5:00.72.

Tags

Trending Food Videos