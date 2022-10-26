GAYLORD — The Oscoda swim and dive team made the trip up to Gaylord on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to compete in a dual match against the Lady Blue Devils. Oscoda dropped the match, but the members once again had several good showings in the pool.
Hannah Williams dropped her time in the 200 free down to a 1:35.34, Audrey Klinger had a big drop in the 200 free, going from a 3:08.68 to a 2:58.86. Riley Beauchamp sawm her first individual medley and had a time of 3:27.72 and Leilah Kard also swam her first individual medley, timing out at 5:00.72.
“Both of these girls have worked very hard this season learning and refining all four strokes, congratulations girls,” head coach Elyssa Steward said of Beauchamp and Kard.
Hannah Gallahar also swam in the 50 free and 100 free. In the 50, she dropped her time from a 36.99 to a 36.4. It was her first attempt at the 100, and she timed out at 1:25.23.
Oscoda also recently hosted a fundraiser and alumni meet.
“The fundraiser was a success,” Steward said. “The girls were all able to test their skills in a 200 IM. We had 11 Alumni swimmers volunteer to swim either a 100 free or a 100 IM.”
Joe Snider had the top individual medley time with a 1:14.93 and Jesse Gonzalez had the top 100 free time with a 1:18.77.
Also taking part in the IM was Kendal Mclaughlin, Elyssa Steward, Ethan Davis, Mikayla Erickson, Chris Coulon, Siearra Wright and Nichole Jackson.
Others swimming in the 100 free were Alexandra Schimmer and Jim Kent.
“A huge thank you to everyone who came out and supported us,” Steward said. “Thank you and go Owls!”