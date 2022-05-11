OSCODA — The Oscoda softball team took on visiting Hillman on Thursday, in a pair of North Star League crossover games. The Lady Owls came up short in both contests though, by scores of 16-0 and 17-5.
“Hillman had an excellent pitcher, but we didn’t give ourselves a chance defensively,” head coach Tucker Whitley said. “We are such a young team and that inexperience showed a little bit. But the girls had outstanding resolve and never gave up. We have yet to play our best softball which is very bitter sweet.”
On Monday, May 2 the Owls played a NSL Big Dipper twinbill at Mio, winning both ends 27-7 and 22-14.
In game one, Ava Gooch had the win.
At the plate, Kaylin Griggs had three doubles, one single and seven RBI, Libby Mongeau had a triple and a double while Mia Whipkey and Megan Myles had a double and a single apiece.
In game two, Kelsey Serra had the win.
Myles had a triple, two singles and three RBI, Serra had two hits and two RBI, Griggs had a double and a single and Rhea Amrich smacked a triple.
“We played well, but we need to close the door when we have the opportunity,” Whitley said. “Bats were good and base running was sharp, but we had opportunities that we need to capitalize on. I was proud of the class we played with.”
Oscoda (6-6 overall, 2-0 NSL Big Dipper) played at home against Alcona on Monday, hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday, stays at home to play in its home invitational on Saturday and heads up to Rogers City on Monday.