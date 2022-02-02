WHITTEMORE —Playing on the road for six straight games and on back-to-back nights didn’t slow down the Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team on Saturday. The Lady Cardinals took care of business in the North Star League crossover, 40-23.
“We were pretty streaky, but there were moments we were great,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “Allie Schmidt found her offensive groove again the last two games, and Camryn Gibson is really nailing the assists for us. We are rebounding so much better, too.”
A pair of early baskets by Brianna Listeman and Allie Schmidt helped W-P claim an 11-4 lead after the first quarter, and Schmidt and Gibson each drilled a three in the second, as it was 22-8 at the break.
In the third, the only Cardinal offense came in the form of six points by Schmidt, but they still had control of things with a 28-13 lead entering the fourth.
Schmidt finished with 19 points, Brielle Wanks had six points and 12 rebounds, Gibson added six points and eight assists and Listeman added six points and six rebounds.
The night before W-P won a NSL crossover contest in Atlanta, 57-42.
“It was a feel-good game for us,” Gibson said. “We’ve been struggling and things came together. Every player got decent court time and every single one of them pulled down at least one rebound. We played pretty unselfishly, and we needed that badly. Brielle and Cam were a great one-two punch from outside to dishing in and Allie was able to finish her drives strong.”
Schmidt scored six first quarter points to help the Cards take a 12-6 lead after one, and she hit for nine more in the second and Gibson hit a pair of threes to make it 28-19 at the half.
W-P saw its lead shrink to 39-34 entering the fourth, but eight more points in that frame by Schmidt helped it finish off the win.
The Cards saw Schmidt finish with 20 points, Wanks had 13 points and eight rebounds, Gibson added eight points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocks, Listeman netted six points and Kylie Billeter finished with five points and eight rebounds.
W-P (5-6 overall) hosted Posen on Monday, stays at home to take on Alcona on Thursday and hosts Oscoda on Monday.