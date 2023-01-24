OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team made the long trip up to Rudyard on Monday, Jan. 16. The Owls took on host Rudyard and Sault Ste. Marie, outpacing both teams with 106 points. Sault Ste. Marie had 81 points and Rudyard had 49 points.

The Owls opened the night with a win in the medley relay behind Joe Rush, Stephen Price, Axel Raybourn and Ben Rudolph, while Jack Garner, Aidan Taylor, Gabe Martin and Ryan Story placed fourth. The 200 free saw Carter Nelkie take third and Garner place fifth. Libby Mongeau had a third place finish in the individual medley and Gawne had a fifth place swim in the same event. The 50 free had second and third place finishes by Raybourn and Rudolph and Taylor and Story were third and fifth in diving.

