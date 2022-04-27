HALE — The Hale softball team took on area powerhouse Rogers City on Thursday. This was the season opener for the Lady Eagles, who lost both sides of the North Star League crossover twinbill, 23-0 and 17-0.
In game one, Erica Bernard started the game pitching, with Abby Parkinson pitching in relief.
Dalaney Kimmerer and Bernard each had singles.
Game two saw Brooke Sheldon as the starting pitcher, with Parkinson and Kimmerer tossing innings as well.
Skyler Lauria and Parkinson each had a single in the second contest.
“So far I am happy with the team’s progress,” head coach Mackenzie Rinn said. “We have a lot to work on, but the pieces we’ve focused on in practice were executed fairly well.”
Hale (0-2 overall) was at Mio on Monday, heads to Alcona on Thursday, plays up at Posen on Saturday and hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Monday.