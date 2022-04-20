WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott baseball team opened up their season at home on Monday, April 11. The Cardinals took on Alpena’s junior varsity squad, and came up short in both contests, 16-4 and 7-2.
Luke Mervyn started on the mound in game one, taking the loss and the Cards were unable to get a hit in the game.
Nick Smith took the loss in game two, striking out two batters.
Mark Howie had the Cards’ lone hit in the game.
W-P scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to tie it at 2-2, but couldn’t find the plate again from there and the game was called after four innings due to darkness.
All told, it was a typical early season doubleheader for a northern Michigan baseball team that had yet to be outside.
“The field was big for us, we had 12 errors on the day,” head coach Ed Mervyn said. “That was the first time we were on the field and there is a difference taking ground balls on the gym floor than on the dirt. We weren’t prepared for the game to be honest.”
W-P (0-2 overall) hosted AuGres on Monday, is at home against Atlanta on Thursday, heads to AuGres for a tournament on Saturday and heads to Hillman on Monday.