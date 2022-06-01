WEST BRANCH —The Tawas Area track and field teams competed in their final regular season meet of the year on Thursday, in a tri-meet held at Ogemaw Heights. Both teams took second place behind Ogemaw Heights, but both finished ahead of North Trails.
The Lady Braves lost to Ogemaw by just two points, 213 to 211.
They were led by Reese Cadorette winning the 100 meter dash (13.45), the 200 (28.49) and the 400 (1:02.41). Aalyah Traylor was also third in the 100, Ava Busch and Olivia Morand were second and fourth in the 200 and Busch and Morand were second and third in the 400.
In the 800, Aaliyah Cota and Sophia Morand were second and fourth and Aaliyah Cota won the 1600 in a time of 5:55.
Megan Wood was third in the 3200 and Addison Cota swept both hurdle events. She won the 100 in a time of 17.53 and she won the 300 hurdles with a 50.55.
The Braves had the winning 4x200 relay team in a time of 1:55, thanks to runs by O. Morand, Busch, Essi Jumisko and Cadorette. They also won the 4x400 with a 4:24 thanks to Addison Cota, Aaliyah Cota, O. Morand and Busch. The 4x100 relay team of Catherine Jones, A. Traylor, Gabrielle Whetstone-Johnson and Mya Traylor was second.
Hannah Hinkley was third in both the shot put and discus, Juliette Johnson and Addison Cota were second and third in the high jump, Johnson won the pole vault at 6-06 and Jumisko and Johnson were second and fourth in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Luke Martin was second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes and Ethan Romzek won the 400 on a time of 54.88. Xander Whitford was fourth in the 800 and fifth in the 1600. Jesse Hartman was also sixth in the 3200.
Jesse Michalski was a winner in the 300 hurdles by clocking a 47.42.
The Braves won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The 4x100 was a team of Martin, Kyle Indreica, Jackson Pestrue and Landon Selman and the 4x200 was Indreica, Brayden Heemer, Romzek and Martin.
The 4x400 team of Jesse Michalski, Max Buyssens, Romzek and Whitford was also second.
John Rogers won the shot put with a throw of 38-01, with Luther Anderson and Jack Busch taking third and fourth. Anderson won the discus with a throw of 120-04, with Rogers coming in fifth and Max Herrick placing sixth.
Matthew Tiffany was fifth in the high jump and Michalski won the pole vault at 10-00. Herrick was also third in the pole vault. In the long jump, Tawas had Pestrue, Tiffany and Eric Noeker take second, third and fourth.