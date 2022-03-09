HILLMAN — Going into Wednesday’s Division 4 girls basketball district semi-final game against heavily favored Hillman was already going to be challenging enough. Throw in the fact that that Hale’s leading scorer Abby Parkinson was limited due to an illness, the task became nearly impossible. The Lady Eagles as a result struggled against the eventual district champions, seeing their season end with a 61-18 loss.
“Hillman is the class of our district,” head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “They have great guard play and it makes them tough in the full court. With Abby only able to go about seven minutes, I thought the other girls really played hard and competed. Dalaney Kimmerer did a nice job as a leader on the floor for us. Kaitlyn Hollis has really come along in the last couple of weeks. Ali Beebe has given us a view of what is to come. We played our JV call ups for long minutes and they did a nice job. This score doesn’t reflect it, but we really have played well since the loss to AuGres and I am proud of the way we bounced back from that tough week.”
The host Lady Tigers raced to a 24-1 lead after the first quarter and led 45-9 at the half and 57-11 entering the fourth.
Kimmerer finished with five points and two rebounds, Parkinson had four points and four rebounds despite her limited time, Beebe added four points, four rebounds and one block, Erica Bernard and Aurora Brito had two points apiece and Hollis had one point. Brito also had four rebounds and two blocks and Hollis had three rebounds and two steals.
“It was tough not to have Abby, but it was tougher to see her not be able to finish the way she wanted,” Parkinson said. “She has done a lot here in four years and I would have loved for it to end differently for her. As a coach we will miss her skill and her leadership. As a dad I am proud of the young lady she is and the way she plays hard and with respect.”
Hale finishes the season 7-13 overall, with Abby Parkinson the lone senior departure.
“As we wrap up the year, I like the energy these young ladies have and brought to the team,” Parkinson said. “We had a rough week a couple weeks ago, but outside of that we played above our expectations and competed nightly. I have told people all year that our team has a ton of nice girls, sometimes to our competitive detriment, but they sure have made the season enjoyable on a daily basis. It has been a fun group to coach.”