RECORDS OUT

RECORDS OUT – Oscoda’s Ava Gooch throws the ball to record an out during last week’s contests at Pinconning.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – The Oscoda softball team was able to open its season on Tuesday, April 11 at Pinconning. The Lady Owls lost both non-league games however, though scores were not reported.

Emma Michaud led the offense in game one with a single.

Tags