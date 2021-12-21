GRAYLING – The Oscoda wrestling team competed in their first individual tournament of the season on Saturday, battling in the Grayling Invitational. The Owls had two first place finishers and were able to come in fifth place, out of the 15 teams in attendance.
“We wrestled well,” head coach Tony Lopez said. “Not everyone placed like we were hoping, but overall, we wrestled almost up to our ability. We saw a lot of good things and some areas we need to improve on. It is good to wrestle downstate teams because they have a different style of wrestling and that helped us get better.”
Anthony Ward (152) and Jhonas Williams (103) were able to come away in first place, with Ward going 3-0 and Williams going 2-0.
Ian Boboltz was second in the 140 weight class, only losing to a Division 3 state finals placer in the championship round.
Isaiah Spragg (119) was third, James London (119) and Carson Gooch (125) were both fourth and Chris Cummings (171) was seventh.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14 the Owls went to Whittemore-Prescott to take part in the Craig Funsch Memorial Meet.
“Funsch was a very successful and longtime coach at Whittemore-Prescott,” Lopez said. “At the meet we also honored former Oscoda wrestler Antonio Raona, by putting blue tape on their laces and putting his initials on the tape.”
As for the matches, the Owls lost to host W-P 63-9, but bounced back with a tiebreaker win over Tawas Area, 42-42.
Spragg was able to win both of his matches, while claiming one win each was Williams, Ethan Newcomb, Gooch, Boboltz, Ward and John Heisner,
Oscoda (5-4 overall) hosted Tawas Area on Tuesday and is at the Freeland Invitational on Dec. 30.