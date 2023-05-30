WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott hosted the North Star League Big Dipper championship meet on Wednesday. In the six team meet, the Cardinals took second in both the boys’ and girls’ portion. Oscoda had its boys team come in fourth and its girls place fifth.

For the W-P boys, Brady Oliver was sixth in the 100 and third in the 200, Eli Murphy was seventh in the 400 and Sam Vyner won the 800 with a time of 2:23. Spencer Aldrich had a second place finish in the 1,600, with Thomas Saunders placing third. Zakary Melkus was third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles.

