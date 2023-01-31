HALE – Trailing by seven points with just three minutes to go in their home North Star League boys’ basketball crossover game with Oscoda, things didn’t exactly look promising for Hale. The Eagles got some big threes late and closed the game on a 14-0 run to shock the Owls however, with a thrilling 46-39 win.
“It was nice,” Hale head coach Andy Katterman said. “We just shot the ball really well. It seemed like Oscoda was trying to take the penetration away and take away easy lay-ups, so we talked to the guys about having to shoot the ball and they did that.”
Trailing 39-32 with three minutes to play, Brady McCadie came up huge for the Eagles. He knocked down back-to-back clutch three pointers to trim the gap to 39-38, and giving the Eagles plenty of life.
The Owls committed a travel on their next possession, giving Hale the ball back with a chance to take the lead.
They did just that, when senior Jeff Guoan, not normally known for his outside shooting, knocked down a contested three pointer for a 41-39 Hale lead with 59 seconds to play.
“We definitely rely a lot on Jeff and his leadership,” Katterman said. “He definitely stepped up, especially in that situation for us. I feel like it was one of those as a coach that you say, ‘don’t shoot, don’t shoot’ and then it goes in and then you are screaming, ‘yes!’, but he did a good job.”
Hale wasn’t done there either, as Guoan grabbed a loose ball for a steal moments later, and that led to two free throws by Eddie Lavere for a 43-39 lead. Preston Bassi also split a pair of free throws to make it 44-39 and Sam Patten iced the game with a steal and fast-break hoop to bring it to 45-39.
“To get those steals and convert those into free throws when they fouled us (was key) and that allowed us to set our defense, which played right into our hands as well,” Katterman said.
For the Owls, it was a night they nearly pulled off a win, despite missing some key contributors.
“We were shorthanded, I had three guys out so we were down to eight and I had three sophomores out there most of the game,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “I was proud of their effort, I thought we played a really solid game and came back (in the fourth) with a nice lead, we just made some mistakes down the stretch and that is what a really young basketball team does.”
The Eagles led the game 11-8 after the first quarter, but the Owls got things going in the second, to take a lead. They capped the half off with a Connor McNichol lay-up, making it 26-19 at the break.
A lay-in midway through the third by Thadd Spragg kept the Oscoda lead at seven at 30-23, though Hale’s Sam Patten buried a three from the left corner to make it 30-26.
A Blake Mallak field-goal and Spragg and-one play put Oscoda ahead 35-26 entering the fourth, and another lay-up by Spragg made it 39-32 in the fourth, leading to Hale’s late run.
“I thought our defense played decent the whole first three quarters, and then we were able to get more steals and turn those into lay-ups,” Katterman said. “We had some difficulty in the half-court offensively, but in the fourth we were able to get some steals and turn those into points.”
The Eagles were led by McCadie with 13 points, Guoan finished with 12 points, Patten netted 10, Lavere scored all five of his points in the fourth, Bassi netted four and Aidan Egresics chipped in with two points.
For the Owls, Mallak led the way with 12 points, Jaeden Ulman hit two first half threes and finished with eight points, Spragg and McNichol each added seven, Gage Woodward scored three and Nick Snyder added two.
“We just have to learn to close out games and unfortunately we had some sophomores out there, which is a great thing, because it is building us for the future,” Poland said. “This is a game they are going to remember, I was trying to be positive in the locker room.”
Oscoda did win its home North Star League game against Rogers City on Friday, 36-28.
“We were much better defensively, we have been working hard on our positioning and it showed improvement,” Poland said. “I thought Blake did a nice job controlling the tempo. We were in the same position in Hale on Tuesday and let a late lead slip away. (This game), they got it done and I am proud of their efforts.”
Mallak led the Owls with 10 points, Spragg and Ulman had eight points each, McNichol put in six and Woodward scored four.
Oscoda (4-6 overall, 2-3 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Mio on Tuesday, heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Friday and returns home to battle Alcona on Tuesday.
Hale played a North Star League Little Dipper game at conference leading Hillman on Friday, dropping that game 47-28.
The Tigers led by scores of 19-8, 29-12 and 39-25 after the quarter breaks.
McCadie led the Eagles with seven points, Patten and Guoan added six points each, Egresics scored four, Reece Ready and Lavere were both able to score two points and with one point was Bassi.
On Monday, Jan. 23 Hale lost a home NSL Little Dipper game with Posen, 68-25.
Hale (7-5 overall, 3-2 NSL Little Dipper) traveled up to Atlanta on Tuesday, returns home to take on Fairview on Friday and plays down at AuGres on Monday.