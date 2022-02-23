TAWAS CITY — Tawas Area senior Jack Busch was able to make his presence known as a lineman on the football team in recent years. If he has his way, he will be doing more of the same at the next level, as he officially committed to play for Adrian College’s program on Friday.
“I’m coming in as an offensive lineman, but may get switched to defensive line,” he said. “Wherever they need me, that is where I am going to play.”
Busch plans to study either business management or sports management, and of course spend as much time as he can on the football field.
“This is something I have dreamed about since I was little, since I first started playing football, so it is really just a big achievement for me to play at the next level. I am ready to get to work.”
Adrian reached out to Busch in the summer, offering him an invite to a camp.
“I went and did really good at that camp and the coach kept in contact with me and they were really good to me this whole recruiting process, so I’m just really excited to have this opportunity that I have there and I’m really excited to be at Adrian.”
While he is still a few months off from heading to campus, Busch is certainly going to make sure he puts in the work to be ready.
“Adrian will start sending me stuff, some workouts and getting me connected to their Hudl account so I can start studying their playbook,” he said. “I will start conditioning this summer to start getting ready. I’m just excited.”