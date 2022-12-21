OSCODA — It may have been the first Independent Swim Conference dual of the season. However, the 103-82 win over host Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday, Dec. 13 was a big one nonetheless for the Oscoda swim and dive team, which has their sights on the league championship.
“We had to make some adjustments with sick swimmers (out this meet),” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “The meet was tight until the end with every swimmer contributing to the effort. Our first year swimmers helped out the cause. Jack Garner took an unexpected third in the 200 free, Ryan Story contributed diving and Zach Ridgewell picked up some crucial points in the meet as well.”
The Owls were able to get off to a fast start in the medley relay, winning with a team of Joe Rush, Ben Rudolph, Axel Raybourn and Stephen Price. Libby Mongeau, Julian Gawne, Gabe Martin and Carter Nelkie also took third in the same event.
The 20 free saw a second, third and fifth place from Price, Jack Garner and Zach Ridgewell. Raybourn was second in the individual medley, with Mongeau and Gawne finishing third and fifth.
The 50 free had Rudolph place second, Nelkie was third and Ryan Story added a fifth place. In diving, Aidan Taylor was second and Story finished fifth.
With the dual tied at this point, Oscoda was able to surge back ahead with a second-third-fourth place showing in the butterfly from Raybourn, Martin and Gawne. Rush won the 100 free, with Garner and Ridgwell adding fourth and fifth place finishes in the same event. The 200 free relay saw a win thanks to Rush, Price, Rudoph and Raybourn.
The backstroke had a second-third-fourth place finish on the efforts of Rush, Mongeau and Nelkie and they took the top three spots in the breaststroke thanks to Price, Rudolph and Taylor. The Owls capped it off with a win in the 400 free thanks to Nelkie, Martin, Gawne and Mongeau. Taylor, Garner, Nichole Leesburg and Story finished third in the 400 free to cap things off.
Oscoda (1-0 ISC) hosted Essexville Garber on Tuesday and returns to the pool on Jan. 3 at Standish-Sterling.