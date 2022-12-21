OSCODA — It may have been the first Independent Swim Conference dual of the season. However, the 103-82 win over host Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday, Dec. 13 was a big one nonetheless for the Oscoda swim and dive team, which has their sights on the league championship.

“We had to make some adjustments with sick swimmers (out this meet),” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “The meet was tight until the end with every swimmer contributing to the effort. Our first year swimmers helped out the cause. Jack Garner took an unexpected third in the 200 free, Ryan Story contributed diving and Zach Ridgewell picked up some crucial points in the meet as well.”

