MANCELONA — Fresh off their streak-busting win over Mancelona the week before, the Tawas Area football team added another victory on Friday. The Braves turned what was a close game at the half, into a convincing 44-14 road non-conference win at Glen Lake.
“Getting off a three hour bus ride is never easy for anybody, but our kids had focus all week and getting off the bus we felt like we could do what we did if everybody executed and did their job, and that is what happened,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We had seen some things on film and thought we could do some things, the kids had a fantastic week of practice and we have been having film study on the weekends and twice a week. Everything seemed to be going well.”
The Lakers scored the contests’ first touchdown to lead 7-0, but the Braves answered back to lead 8-7, with an Evan Mochty three-yard touchdown run.
Mochty had a monster night, running for 257 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries.
“He is really just two hands on the football, churning his legs, seeing a hole and hitting it,” Blanchard said. “He is really coming to a great position to be a great runner. We have a lot of kids that can run the ball, and we have had to use those kids in other positions for us to be successful to run it. It requires a lot of kids to do something that may not allow them to get all the glory because they are going to be blocking. I give kids like Max Herrick and Devin Grathoff credit… It is a team effort.”
On Glen Lake’s next possession, Granite Barringer hauled in an interception and returned it all the way for a pick six, extending the Tawas lead to 16-7.
“The quarterback for Glen Lake was under duress all night and we were just in his face and he was throwing a lot of lobs,” Blanchard said. “Granite followed his eyes, saw where he was going and picked it off and ran it back.”
Barringer followed that with a one-yard touchdown run to make it a 24-7 Tawas lead, with Glen Lake fighting back with a long 67-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-14.
It was all Tawas after that. Mochty had 10-yard touchdown run that made it 30-14 at the half and he also ran in from eight yards and one yard in the second half to finish up the scoring.
“All the way around, I was proud of them,” Blanchard said. “I was excited for them, now we are building and we are going to keep doing what we can do and keep working to get better each day.”
To go along with Mochty’s big night, Herrick ran three times for 24 yards and Barringer was one-of-two passing; getting a 37-yard completion to Mochty. Barringer also had 14 yards rushing.
The defense was highlighted by Barringer’s pick-six and Jake Hazen also had a pair of interceptions.
Tawas (2-5 overall) hosts Boyne City (7-0), a team that is ranked sixth in Division 6 on Friday for a Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division contest. The Ramblers had a 34-0 win over Elk Rapids last week.