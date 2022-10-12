MANCELONA — Fresh off their streak-busting win over Mancelona the week before, the Tawas Area football team added another victory on Friday. The Braves turned what was a close game at the half, into a convincing 44-14 road non-conference win at Glen Lake.

“Getting off a three hour bus ride is never easy for anybody, but our kids had focus all week and getting off the bus we felt like we could do what we did if everybody executed and did their job, and that is what happened,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We had seen some things on film and thought we could do some things, the kids had a fantastic week of practice and we have been having film study on the weekends and twice a week. Everything seemed to be going well.”

