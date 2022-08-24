HOUGHTON LAKE — The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team played five games to open the season on Friday, as they took part in an invitational at Houghton Lake.

The Lady Cardinals opened with a 25-10 and 25-4 loss to Frankenmuth, then split with Harrison 23-25 and 25-19. They wrapped up pool play with a 25-10 and 25-10 loss to Tecumseh.

