POSEN — The Oscoda baseball team made the trip to Posen on Thursday. The Owls returned from the North Star League crossover doubleheader with a pair of convincing victories, with scores 12-0 and 16-0.
In the opener, Michael Myles had the win on the mound, striking out seven batters.
Trevor Miller had two hits, reached base two other times and scored two runs, Jayce Foster had two hits and scored two runs, Myles had a double, Carson Gooch had a single and scored a run, Hunter Gerow was able to get on base four times ands core a run, Cam Fabyan had a single and scored two times with Mason Osborn and Conner Lee scoring two runs apiece.
In game two, which was just three innings due to mercy, Miller was the winner, as he didn’t allow a hit. He also struck out 13 of the 16 batters he faced.
Miller helped his own cause with a two-run home run, two singles and three total RBI, Fabyan had two hits, two RBI and scored twice, Alec Apsitis had two singles, one RBI and scored three runs, Myles had a single and scored a run, Gooch had a single and scored one run, Gerow had one hit, was hit by a pitch, had one RBI and scored twice and Osborn was able to come around and score two runs.
Oscoda (4-2 overall) was at Atlanta on Monday, hosts AuGres on Thursday, heads to Hillman on Saturday and plays over at Mio on Monday.