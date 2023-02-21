SINGLES CHAMPION

SINGLES CHAMPION – Oscoda’s Mia Winter won the Huron Shores Bowling Conference singles championship on Saturday at Vista Lanes.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – The Huron Shores Bowling Conference traveled to Vista Lanes in Oscoda on Saturday. The teams took part in an individual tournament, and the day was highlighted by Oscoda’s Mia Winter winning the girls side of things, rolling a four-game series of 841.

Also for the Lady Owls, Sophie Otremba was third with 631, Colbie Kruse finished in seventh with 588, Cheyanne Weidman was ninth with a total pinfall of 570, Gracy Hulverson had a 526 series to come in 13th, and Sabrina Hulverson was 21st with a 458.

