OSCODA – The Huron Shores Bowling Conference traveled to Vista Lanes in Oscoda on Saturday. The teams took part in an individual tournament, and the day was highlighted by Oscoda’s Mia Winter winning the girls side of things, rolling a four-game series of 841.
Also for the Lady Owls, Sophie Otremba was third with 631, Colbie Kruse finished in seventh with 588, Cheyanne Weidman was ninth with a total pinfall of 570, Gracy Hulverson had a 526 series to come in 13th, and Sabrina Hulverson was 21st with a 458.
Also on the girls’ side, Whittemore-Prescott’s Morgan Hawks was fourth and Addison Ludwig was 11th, with respective pinfalls of 617 and 537. Sierra Gaudette had a pinfall of 444 to come in 23rd, Danielle Riebenack placed 30th with a 376 and Bella Lehr was 31st by rolling a series of 375.
For the Tawas Area girls, Brooke McClellan came in 17th with a 504 series, Heather Mousseau placed 26th with a 439, Hailee Rose was 27th on a total roll of 414, Bethany Sides rolled in at 29th with a 396 and Ashliey Lier placed 32nd with a series of 317.
On the boys’ side, Oscoda had the top area finisher, with Jack LeClair coming in second with a series of 792. Mason Osborn rolled a 657 to come in 10th, Lucas Farrier came in 14th on rolls of 620, Jace Hulverson finished 19th with a series of 568, Jacob Aragon was 23rd with a total of 535 and with a 515 and coming in 30th was Colin Stephan.
The W-P boys were led by Tim Bunting, who came in fifth place with a total pinfall of 725. Cameron Smith placed ninth with a 667, Bryson Melrose came in 11th with a 644, Luke Aiello was able to come in 29th at 517 and Hunter Bunting was 34th with a 488.
The Tawas Area boys saw William Collier come in 35th with a series of 456 and Jesse Hartman came in 37th with total rolls of 407.
The area teams focus their attention to regional action on Friday and Saturday. Oscoda and W-P compete at the Gaylord Bowling Center in Division 4 action while Tawas heads up to Cheboygan’s Sparetime Lanes for a Division 3 tournament.