PASSES BALL – Oscoda’s Jessica Montgomery is pictured moments before she passes the ball away during last week’s home game with Pinconning.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – The Oscoda girls soccer team hosted Pinconning on Monday, May 15. They turned out to be quite the even match, as the two sides played to a 0-0 tie on the Lady Owls’ senior night.

“This game turned out to be the most physical of the season so far,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “The girls were absolutely up to the task. As our struggle to get quality shots still haunts us, the girls did spend the majority of the game in Pinconning’s end.”

