STANDISH — Tawas, Hale and Whittemore-Prescott sent their track and field teams to the Standish Relay Invitational on Friday. Tawas had its girls take fourth place and its boys finish eighth, Hale’s girls were 12th and its boys 13th and W-P had a 10th place finish for the girls’ team and a 12th place finish for the boys.
For the Lady Braves, Addison Cota won the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.14 while the 4x100 relay team of Catherine Jones, Aalyah Traylor, Gabrielle Whetstone-Johnson and Mya Traylor was fifth. The 4x400 relay of Olivia Morand, Ava Busch, Aaliyah Cota and Addison Cota was third and the 800-400-400-800 relay of Sophia Morand, Busch, Katelyn Papenfus and Aaliyah Cota was third.
Izzy Urban was 23rd in the discus and 29th in the shot put and Essie Jumisko and Juliette Johnson were 12th and 15th in the long jump.
For the Tawas boys, Jesse Michalski was fifth in the 300 hurdles, while the 4x100 relay of Jackson Pestrue, Landon Selman, Matthew Tiffany and Michael Smith was fifth.
The 4x100 throwers relay of Luther Anderson, Dylan Edmonds, Thomas Spires and Steven Pace was fourth.
In the shot put, John Rogers and Jack Busch were 12th and 15th while the discus saw Busch and Anderson take 10th and 18th.
Pestrue was also 15th in the long jump.
The top finishers for the Hale girls’ was the 1200-400-800-1600 relay team of Kayla Wolanin, Anna Temple, Kaitlyn Hollis and Chloe Bernard, who came in eighth.
For the Hale boys, Zach Koepke, Deon’tae Hence, Dalton Jaremba and Robert Rosebrugh finished eighth in the 4x100 relay.
The top relay team for the W-P girls was the eighth place 4x800 relay team of Isabella Lehr, Sienna Willingham, Annamaria Butler and Isabelle Steinley. The Lady Cards also had Karagan Lanning and Brooke Saunders take 12th and 16th in the shot put, Lanning was 11th in the discus and Steinley was 12th in the high jump.
The W-P boys had the 4x800 relay team take ninth, thanks to runs by Brady Oliver, Thomas Saunders, Eli Murphy and Spencer Aldrich.
All three teams will also be at the Whittemore-Prescott Invitational on Friday.