IOSCO COUNTY — High school football is already one-third of the way through its regular season. With week four upon us, Iosco County teams look to play some of their best ball, although three of the four will have to play on the road. Whittemore-Prescott, Oscoda and Hale all play on Friday, while Tawas Area plays Saturday at noon.

AuGres (2-1 overall) at Whittemore-Prescott (2-1)

Tags

Trending Food Videos