JOHANNESBURG — In what was more than likely the team’s busiest week of the season, the Tawas Area volleyball team capped the stretch off with a good showing at the Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational on Friday, taking second place.
“It was a really fun day and it was very exciting to reach the finals,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “The team kept a positive vibe on the court during the whole tournament and that will be a key component this year. The girls had some great moments during the day.”
In pool play, Tawas topped Ellsworth in straight sets, though it lost to host Joburg in straight sets, 25-15 and 25-18. Tawas split with Mio 22-25 and 25-15, split with Alcona 23-25 and 25-22 and topped Cedarville 25-14 and 25-20.
As one of the top two teams after pool play, the Braves advanced to the championship game, where they lost to Johannesburg-Lewiston, 25-16 and 25-18.
“I think it was really awesome to see the newer players step up when we had starters that were either missing or injured,” Elowsky said. “The one area where we struggled was our serving which in our previous matches has been a strength for us. Those missed serves hurt us in some of the pool play matches and became the difference in winning or losing the set. As we go forward in the season our team depth can be a factor in our favor. I think the balance we are starting to see in our offense is really needed to make us competitive.”
Emma Koroly and Elise Klinger both had impressive 21 kill days, with Klinger also serving up 12 aces. Ava Busch had eight blocks and Marisol Klinger had 29 assists.
On Thursday, Tawas played at Alpena in a quad match. The Braves lost to Alpena 25-16 and 25-15, fell to Hillman 25-16 and 25-10 and came up short against Cheboygan, 25-14 and 27-25.
Koroly had 13 kills, Busch hit for nine kills, E. Klinger had nine aces and Alivia Howe had 13 assists.
Tawas began the week with a quad match in Gladwin on Monday, Aug. 22. Tawas lost to Gladwin 25-22 and 25-15, lost to Ogemaw Heights 25-16 and 25-19 then ended the day with a 25-16 and 25-19 victory over Standish-Sterling.
On this night, E. Klinger had 13 kills and 10 aces, Koroly had 10 kills and eight aces, Busch had nine blocks, Miranda Nickell had 22 digs and M. Klinger was good for 12 assists.
“I thought we had a strong week and we really learned what we need to work on to improve our game,” Elowsky said. “Our serving was strong once again with a large number of serving aces at Alpena and Gladwin. We had a really great outing against Gladwin but just couldn’t finish out the first set despite being in the lead. The team played very strong against both Gladwin and Standish. We were a little hesitant against Ogemaw and that is just the fact the team is still adapting to their positions. We struggled at Alpena quad with adjusting our defense to the different play styles of the teams, Cheboygan and Alpena are hard hitting teams while Hillman has a different style and we just did not adapt to their offensive style. Ava Busch really started showing what she will be capable of this season with a strong outing both hitting and blocking.”
Tawas (5-9-2 overall) hosts Pinconning on Thursday and stays at home on Tuesday to take on rival Oscoda.