Tawas Area volleyball's Alivia Howe

Tawas Area’s Alivia Howe sets the ball during last week’s action at Gladwin.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

JOHANNESBURG — In what was more than likely the team’s busiest week of the season, the Tawas Area volleyball team capped the stretch off with a good showing at the Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational on Friday, taking second place.

“It was a really fun day and it was very exciting to reach the finals,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “The team kept a positive vibe on the court during the whole tournament and that will be a key component this year. The girls had some great moments during the day.”

