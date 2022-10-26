OSCODA — The dominance of the Oscoda volleyball team against the rest of the North Star League Big Dipper continued on Thursday. The Lady Owls, faced some challenges against visiting Rogers City, but played an impressive fourth set to secure the victory, and the league title in the process, 25-15, 27-25, 24-26 and 25-5.
“It feels good to send the seniors off with another conference title,” head coach Melissa Curley said of what was the program’s fourth straight league championship. “They put in a lot of work and they definitely deserve it.”
While straight sets wins have seemingly been the norm for them in league action, it wasn’t exactly easy for Oscoda at times on this night. In the second set they had to rally from a double-digit hole to get the win, and they dropped a closely battled third set. According to Curley though, being challenged like that isn’t exactly a bad thing.
“It definitely helps us find some more weaknesses,” she said. “We knew Rogers City was going to put up a tough block and obviously we need to do a little more on our block coverage in practice.”
Oscoda led just 16-13 in the first set, but Ashton Ehle had an impressive span of five kills in the closing moments of the frame, helping the Owls claim it 25-15.
It looked as if Rogers City would even the match at a set apiece, when it led 14-4 in the second. Oscoda rallied in impressive fashion though, using their usual strong serving and some blistering spikes by the likes of Mia Whipkey, Luella Whipkey and A. Ehle to tie things up at 21-21.
With the set still tied at 25-all, A. Ehle drilled an ace to make it 26-25 and L. Whipkey completed the impressive comeback moments later with a spike.
“Everybody showed a lot of mental toughness being able to come back from that,” Curley said.
Rogers City did take the third set, but it was all Oscoda in the fourth.
A spike by L. Whipkey put them ahead 5-1 and three straight aces by M. Whipkey made it 9-1. Liz Fulco had a well-placed tip to make it 10-1 and L. Whipkey smoked another spike for a commanding 15-3 lead; and the Owls were never threatened from there.
“We talked about how it is at the point in the season where we have to act like everything is win or go home,” Curley said of the dominant fourth set. “We are trying to get into that mental aspect of the game.”
Leading the way was A. Ehle with 16 kills, 10 digs and five aces, L. Whipkey had 15 kills, one block, 16 digs and three aces, Grace Bergquiest had 14 digs and two aces, M. Whipkey had two kills, two blocks and six aces, Kyden Ehle had 35 assists, seven digs, six aces and two kills and Elle Kellstrom had six kills and three digs.
“Rogers City really challenged our hitters,” Curley said. “We’ve played some tough teams, but that was one of the better blocks we’ve seen all season. I feel we had moments where we adjusted to the block and finding different angles to get the ball down. Some hitting and communication errors on our part and the blocking of Rogers City attributed to their win of game three, but I’m happy with the aggressiveness we showed throughout the entire night, even when we were behind.”
On Tuesday, Oscoda earned another NSL Big Dipper win, taking down host Charlton Heston Academy in straight sets, 25-8, 25-8 and 25-4.
Leading the way was A. Ehle with eight kills and seven aces, L. Whipkey had six kills and five aces, M. Whipkey added four kills, one block and four aces and K. Ehle had 22 assists, one kill and six aces.
On Saturday the Owls played in a tournament at Mt. Morris, where they went against some top-level teams. In pool play, they topped Beal City 25-12 and 29-27, split with Charlevoix 25-21 and 20-25 and came up short against Orchard Lake St. Mary, 25-14 and 25-18.
In the gold bracket, they lost to Adrian Lenawee Christian, falling in two sets.
“Our passing and serve receive were pretty strong all day,” Curley said. “We had a fun day playing some tough and consistent teams. Playing in Mount Morris is always a tough day and we like getting a different variety of teams than we usually see. A first for us this year, we struggled with keeping our hits in. We didn’t do well with our timing on our attacks and making contact at a high point in our jump, so lots of hits went into the net. We still need to work on running more plays when our passes are in system. We did pretty good with that last week, but not as much this week. Our passing is getting stronger every time we play, but we need to continue to keep all hitters involved more often.”
Oscoda wraps up the regular season at home on Saturday in the NSL Big Dipper tournament. The Owls also play in a Division 3 district at Tawas Area next week.
“I’m hoping these girls continue to build confidence,” Curley said. “They all are very skilled players and we are looking forward to a week to get some tough training and refocus on fundamentals before the conference tournament and districts coming up soon.”