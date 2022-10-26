OSCODA — The dominance of the Oscoda volleyball team against the rest of the North Star League Big Dipper continued on Thursday. The Lady Owls, faced some challenges against visiting Rogers City, but played an impressive fourth set to secure the victory, and the league title in the process, 25-15, 27-25, 24-26 and 25-5.

“It feels good to send the seniors off with another conference title,” head coach Melissa Curley said of what was the program’s fourth straight league championship. “They put in a lot of work and they definitely deserve it.”

