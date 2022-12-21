WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott girls’ basketball team was able to get their first win of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Lady Cardinals were hosting Fairview in a North Star League crossover battle, and picked up a 38-26 victory.
“We needed that win mentally,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We are starting over with almost every position, so nothing has been easy. We are definitely working out kinks still, but I’m super proud of how the girls stepped up with a couple key players unable to hit the court full time.”
The Cards led 12-6 after the first quarter, and a lay-up by Claire Blust late in the second frame gave W-P an 18-7 lead to wrap up the first half.
Fairview pulled within 18-14 midway though the third, but Brianne Wanks was able to track down a pair of offensive rebounds, sending both back through the rim for baskets and a 22-14 lead.
Brianne Wanks also hit a running shot near the basket for a 25-14 edge and Brooke Saunders made it 27-15 at the end of three on a lay-up of her own.
The Eagles rallied to pull within 28-22 early in the final frame, but the Cards ended the game on a 10-4 run to wrap up the night.
Blust finished with 13 points, Brianne Wanks and Brielle Wanks each had 10 points, Saunders and Anna Butler had two points apiece and with one point was Torrie Zilinsky. Blust also had six steals, Brielle Wanks had eight rebounds and Brianne Wanks had 13 rebounds.
On Friday, W-P lost a road NSL crossover game in Hale, 35-19.
Hale led this one the whole way, 13-2 after the first, 21-8 at the half and 29-19 entering the fourth.
“I think we’re pretty evenly matched, we just couldn’t buy a basket and got out hustled in the first half,” Gibson said. “We dug that hole again and tried to climb out. We played a really strong third quarter to get back in it, but our foul trouble won out.”
Brooke Saunders led the team with four points, Brianne Wanks had four points and 10 rebounds, Anna Butler had three points and with two points each was Dannyca Burns, Clare Blust, Brielle Wanks and Isabella Lehr. Blust also tracked down eight rebounds.
W-P (1-4 overall) played at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday and returns to action after the holiday break on Jan. 6 at Alcona.