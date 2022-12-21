WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott girls’ basketball team was able to get their first win of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Lady Cardinals were hosting Fairview in a North Star League crossover battle, and picked up a 38-26 victory.

“We needed that win mentally,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We are starting over with almost every position, so nothing has been easy. We are definitely working out kinks still, but I’m super proud of how the girls stepped up with a couple key players unable to hit the court full time.”

