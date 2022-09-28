AUGRES — The AuGres football team continued to dominant the opposition this season. On Friday, the 13th ranked Wolverines were hosting Hillman for a key North Star League Little Dipper battle, and won in convincing fashion, 50-6.
“Hillman is a tough team, they always are,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “(Their coach) does a great job with what he has to work with. I think (this win) says we may be young, but we are here to play. The kids are working hard every day, whether it is on the field, classroom or weightroom, they are getting the job done and getting better every day.”
AuGres wasted no time in getting things going, as it had touchdown runs of 81 and 71 yards by Cole Pendred on its first two drives.
“Starting a game like that sets the pace,” Sanchez said.
AuGres led the game 20-6 after the first quarter. 42-6 at the half and 50-6 entering the fourth.
“We played well on both sides of the ball,” Sanchez said. “Defensively we were shutting them down and we just kept pushing the ground game.”
Carter Zeien completed seven passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns and he also ran for another 132 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts. Pendred ran the ball only twice, but had 152 yards and two touchdowns, Keagan Bender ran seven times for 98 yards, he had two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown and he also led the defense with 19 tackles.
Tyler Zaherniak hauled in a receiving touchdown and nine tackles and Andre Sabin had three sacks.
“There were several things that really stood out,” Sanchez said. “We lost Cole Pendred early in the game. That was a tough loss since he had just ran the ball twice for 152 yards and two touchdowns. The safety of a player is the number one priority, so we had to do what was best for him. Losing him hurts on both sides of the ball, but we had some guys step up and make some plays and did a great job for us. The intensity level that we are playing at really sticks out too. We are starting to wear teams out and that is a big game changer.”
AuGres (4-1 overall, 2-0 NSL Little Dipper) hosts Mio (3-2 overall) in a NSL crossover game Friday. Mio lost to Posen last week, 56-48.
“Mio is a very high powered offense that is capable of putting up a lot of points,” Sanchez said. “We need to stay focused on defense and follow our game plan. If we can accomplish this and keep our offense working like it has, we can go out and get another win.”