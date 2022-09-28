AUGRES — The AuGres football team continued to dominant the opposition this season. On Friday, the 13th ranked Wolverines were hosting Hillman for a key North Star League Little Dipper battle, and won in convincing fashion, 50-6.

“Hillman is a tough team, they always are,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “(Their coach) does a great job with what he has to work with. I think (this win) says we may be young, but we are here to play. The kids are working hard every day, whether it is on the field, classroom or weightroom, they are getting the job done and getting better every day.”

