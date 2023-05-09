STOPS A PASS

STOPS A PASS – Oscoda’s Amanda Lopez-Martinez stops a pass during last week’s rainy home loss to Standish-Sterling.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – The Oscoda girls soccer team was able to pick up its second win of the season on Friday. The Lady Owls were playing down at Pinconning, and made the trip home with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

“This was the showing I knew we were capable of,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “The girls seemed to take advantage of the warmer and nicer weather. The score reflected a much smaller domination than what took place. Our passing was clean and crisp. Our midfield dictated the flow of the game. Their passing to the forwards were precise. The forwards were able to take many high percentage shots.”

