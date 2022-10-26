PINCONNING – The Tawas Area volleyball team went down to the Pinconning Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Braves took part in pool play and split with Roscommon 25-13 and 15-25, topped John Glenn 25-21 and 25-17 and lost to Ogemaw Heights 25-20 and 25-16.

Playing in the gold bracket, they lost to Beaverton in the first round, 25-14 and 26-24.

Tags

Trending Food Videos