PINCONNING – The Tawas Area volleyball team went down to the Pinconning Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Braves took part in pool play and split with Roscommon 25-13 and 15-25, topped John Glenn 25-21 and 25-17 and lost to Ogemaw Heights 25-20 and 25-16.
Playing in the gold bracket, they lost to Beaverton in the first round, 25-14 and 26-24.
“We played some really good volleyball,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “Our focus this week has been improving our serve receive and all of the hard work really showed up. It was nice to see so many great passes off of the tough servers that we played against down there. Miranda Nickell and Bethany Sides had great days on serve receive, while Emma Hayes, Elise Klinger and Emma Koroly played some outstanding defense.”
There were some other factors that stood out to the coach as well.
“Elise Klinger played an all around great set of matches leading the team in both kills and aces as well as her great defense,” Elowsky said. “The balance of the offense with all of our outside and middles getting double digit kills will make us much harder to defend against going into districts. Marisol Klinger did an outstanding job setting with 24 assists and Ava Busch led the team in blocks.”
Tawas hosted Hillman on Tuesday and hosts Alcona on Thursday in its regular season finale. The Braves host a Division 3 district, beginning on Wednesday against Pinconning.