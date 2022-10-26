Oscoda soccer's Alec Apsitis

Oscoda’s Alec Apsitis stops the ball deep in his own end during last week’s home district loss to Roscommon.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA — The Oscoda soccer team wasn’t exactly coming into their Division 4 district semi-final game with Roscommon in full force on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The host Owls were missing three starters and four players in all, and as a result they suffered a 5-1 season ending loss. Oscoda managed to beat Roscommon earlier this season, but the missing Owl players and Roscommon having several key players back proved to be too much.

“(It was) was a tough one for us,” head coach Stephen Martin said. “(The) team was battling sick and injured players and we just couldn’t overcome that. This was a very different Roscommon team than we had played earlier in the season. They had sharpened up and learned from their season and came and played an excellent game against us. I am extremely proud of my squad and how they played right until the last whistle.”

