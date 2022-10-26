OSCODA — The Oscoda soccer team wasn’t exactly coming into their Division 4 district semi-final game with Roscommon in full force on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The host Owls were missing three starters and four players in all, and as a result they suffered a 5-1 season ending loss. Oscoda managed to beat Roscommon earlier this season, but the missing Owl players and Roscommon having several key players back proved to be too much.
“(It was) was a tough one for us,” head coach Stephen Martin said. “(The) team was battling sick and injured players and we just couldn’t overcome that. This was a very different Roscommon team than we had played earlier in the season. They had sharpened up and learned from their season and came and played an excellent game against us. I am extremely proud of my squad and how they played right until the last whistle.”
The Bucks scored goals in the second and ninth minutes to lead 2-0 early on, though Oscoda held them back the rest of the half, leaving it 2-0 at the half.
Roscommon netted back-to-back goals in the 61st and 62nd minutes to push that gap to 4-0, with Oscoda getting its goal two minutes later, with Justin Travis scoring on an assist by Alec Apsitis, who dribbled up from the defensive end and crossed the ball to the middle.
Roscommon scored again in the 66th minute to make it 5-1, wrapping up the scoring.
Apsitis led the defense with eight steals and eight intercepts, Mason Osborn had four steals and four intercepts and Joe Rush had four steals and three intercepts.
Isaiah Spragg was in net and made 10 saves. The Owls finish the year 11-12 overall and graduate six seniors from this year’s team.
“We are losing a few seniors this year and that will leave a hole in our team,” Martin said. “This year we have been working hard to incorporate new ideas and philosophies into our play. I have noticed the teams we are playing are very tactical in their thinking and their play styles. We will need to speed up our game to stay competitive in the coming years, as well as develop rock solid team chemistry. We made leaps and bounds this season as far as player development however and I am very excited to see the hard work these young men put in unfold over the coming years.”