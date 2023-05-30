OSCODA – Oscoda senior Joe Rush was a standout for the Owls’ swim team in his four years with the program. Now, he will turn his attention to the next level, after recently signing to join the swim program at Aquinas College.
Rush signed his commitment letter in front of many friends, family and Oscoda administrators.
“It is very exciting,” Rush said. “It means a lot to have people I’ve gone to school with since I was little be here for when I’m taking off to go to the next level in college.”
It was a bit of a late decision for Rush to seek competing in the college ranks, but it came together quickly for him. “I didn’t think about swimming in college until my senior year,” he said. “As soon as I knew I wanted to do that, I just put in so much hard work in the gym and I was able to accomplish that.”
And as for Aquinas’ swim program?
“It is super nice, it just started, it is in their third year now,” Rush said. “Their coach is super young, super nice, I am just super happy to be there.”
Rush plans to major in business administration. On the swim team he will focus on freestyle and backstroke.
“There are quite a few different events (in college), it is a lot more distance based than high school, the races are long and it is a lot more competitive,” he said. “I’m really excited for the future.”