SIGNS LETTER – Oscoda senior Joe Rush signed to join the Aquinas College swim program last week. He is pictured with his parents Tammy Rush and Jeff Rush.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – Oscoda senior Joe Rush was a standout for the Owls’ swim team in his four years with the program. Now, he will turn his attention to the next level, after recently signing to join the swim program at Aquinas College.

Rush signed his commitment letter in front of many friends, family and Oscoda administrators.

