IOSCO COUNTY — Pickleball is a sport that falls between the ease of table tennis and the competitive spirit of Full-Court tennis. This is according to Rod Robertson, an avid pickleball enthusiast who plays the sport at the Eagle Point Plaza in Hale. They host their games every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“If somebody’s better than you, the sport is lopsided,” he said. “Pickle ball is a sport that can be enjoyed by all individuals. We’re boomers but we also play with 11-year-olds. If you have a partner with bad knees or whatever, you can help them out.”
Pickle ball’s court size is about half that of a tennis court. It’s also played in pairs, so there’s less running and split distribution between chasing the ball around the court.
Pickleball is a sport growing in popularity across the United States.
In February, usapickleball.com reported it as the fastest growing sport, growing by 39.3% over the last two years.
Pickleball was started in 1965 as an improvised game from cobbled-together parts in Washington State by Congressman Joel Pritchard and his Family.
They took ping pong paddles, a whiffle ball and played it on a badminton court with the net lowered.
The rest is history, as the sport is now spread across the country, with at least three open leagues at community centers in Iosco County.
“It’s one of those sports you can appreciate how friendly it is,” said Robertson.
Pickleball’s accessibility is one where you can go and pickup a game wherever you are. He said he plays games in Charlottesville, VA when he visits there for family.
“I dropped in to play and people let me play down there. I didn’t know anybody at first, but it was alright.”
The East Tawas Community Center also hosts a pickle ball at similar times from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Renee Casady of National City said she plays pickle ball there because it’s a great exercise.
“You get to play with a lot of people in the area,” she said. “And it helps me practice for tournaments.”
Casady participates in multiple pickleball tournaments in the area, her favorite being the Senior Olympics.
During the winter, the Tawas Pickleball Association sees upwards of about 20 regular players, however, in the summer that number more than doubles to 50. They play outside when the weather gets nice.
“Pickle ball is for all ages. Even people in their 80’s are playing and they’re still healthy,” said Casady.
In Oscoda area schools, the pickleball craze has led to a unique scenario where senior citizens, who usually play in the elementary school on Saturday, have joined forces with Physical Education teachers Tony Lopez and Kyle Charters.
“This has been so much fun, it’s the coolest game,” said David Slaggert of the Oscoda Pickleball Club. Slaggert is a senior citizen who talked with Charters and Lopez and they liked the idea of getting youngsters to play with seniors.
During regularly sanctioned school hours, senior pickleball players match up against high schoolers to teach the youngsters a thing or two.
“The nice part about it all is a 27, 74 and 16 year old can all play the sport together. We’re hoping the community embraces the game because it’s cross generational,” said Slaggert.
“If you have something you enjoy, you just want to pass it along and share it. It’s a sport where girls and guys can play equally too, I just wanted to make sure you added that too.”
High school Sophomore Jace Halverson is normally a vocal, outspoken player with the sport. Perhaps wisely, he kept his words at a minimum with the press.
When asked about what he like about pickleball, he said, “Learning new things,” and, “It’s a new sport.”
When asked how it feels to play older members of society he said “it feels fine.”
Finally he said “thanks to the pickle ball club for coming in and showing us this sport.”
Anyone interested in joining the 48-member strong Oscoda Pickleball organization can call 1-989-739-1239 (ask for Rich) or email pickleballgirl56@gmail.com.