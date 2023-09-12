OSCODA – Visiting Ogemaw Heights put up nearly 40 shots against Oscoda on Thursday. The Owl soccer team was unable to keep up with that steady attack, ultimately dropping the contest with a score of 9-1.
Ogemaw scored its first two goals in the first 20 minutes of the contest for a 2-0 lead. The Owls pulled within 2-1 with their lone goal of the game, getting Colin Stephan to send a well-placed direct free kick into the goal from about 30 yards out.
The score remained 2-1 until the half, but the Falcons took off from there, netting seven goals in the next 28 minutes to end the game early via mercy.
Isaiah Spragg was in goal and he managed to make 19 saves. Leo Sevilla played in net the final 15 minutes and had six saves. In all Ogemaw outshot Oscoda 39-to-six.
Sevilla also had four intercepts and three steals, Alex Clarke had two steals and two intercepts. Dart Nelson and Aaron Ellis had two non-keeper saves and Zach Ridgewell had one non-keeper save.
Oscoda (1-6 overall) played at Roscommon on Monday, plays at Unionville-Sebewaing on Thursday and hosts Pinconning on Monday.