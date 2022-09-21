Oscoda soccer's Jack LeClair

Oscoda’s Jack LeClair gains possession of the ball during Thursday’s road win at Alcona.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

LINCOLN — With their only being three soccer teams in the North Star League, there isn’t officially a conference champion. However, Oscoda continued its dominance against NSL foes on Thursday, as it won handily at Alcona, 8-0. The win moved their record 3-0 against conference teams, and clinched an unofficial league championship.

Oscoda started things off with a goal about a minute into the match, with Jack LeClair booting in the ball from Justin Travis.

