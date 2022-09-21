LINCOLN — With their only being three soccer teams in the North Star League, there isn’t officially a conference champion. However, Oscoda continued its dominance against NSL foes on Thursday, as it won handily at Alcona, 8-0. The win moved their record 3-0 against conference teams, and clinched an unofficial league championship.
Oscoda started things off with a goal about a minute into the match, with Jack LeClair booting in the ball from Justin Travis.
Joe Rush headed the ball in off a Jack LeClair corner kick about eight minutes later to make it 2-0. Travis scored on an assist by Colin Stephan to make it 3-0 and it would be 5-0 by the half thanks to goals by Jay Martin and Jayden Conly. Conly also had the assist on Martin’s goal, and Mason Osborn assisted Conly’s goal on a corner kick.
The Owls had second half goals by Isaiah Spragg, Hank Dawson and Aaron Ellis to end the match with about 11 minutes left to play at 8-0. Wes Lott had an assist on Spragg’s goal.
Johnathon Heisner returned from an injury to get the shutout in goal, Alec Apsitis had five steals, and now has over 100 in his career. Stephen Price also had five intercepts.
On Saturday, Oscoda hosted its own invitational, going 2-1 on the day.
In the opener, the Owls lost to a strong Chesaning squad, 5-2. Chesaning went on to win the tournament.
Travis and Jace Hulverson scored for the owls, with Apsitis and Ellis getting assists. Spragg had three steals and two intercepts and Heisner made 12 saves in goal.
The Owls’ rebounded with a 7-4 victory over Ortonville-Brandon.
Conly sent home four goals and LeClair, Travis and Ellis had one goal each. Hulverson had four assists and Stephan and Travis had one assist apiece.
Spragg had the win in goal making two saves.
They wrapped up their day with a 6-0 victory over Roscommon.
Hulverson and Travis had two goals apiece, with LeClair and Ellis booting in one goal each. Stephan had two assists and Travis, Hulverson and Ellis had one assist each.
Spragg picked up the win in goal, with three saves. Apsitis also had four steals, five intercepts and one non-keeper save.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the Owls lost a road game down at Midland Calvary Baptist Academy, 6-1.
Oscoda trailed 2-0 at the half, with their only goal coming in the second half on a Travis goal, with Ellis assisting.
Spragg was busy in net and made 10 saves. Apsitis had four steals and six intercepts and LeClair and Stephan had four steals apiece.
Oscoda (8-6 overall) hosted Tawas Area on Tuesday, hosts Kalkaska today (Wednesday), hosts Standish-Sterling on Thursday and hosts Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.