OSCODA — The Oscoda swim and dive team hosted Ogemaw Heights in an Independent Swim Conference dual on Thursday. The Owls were able to outlast the Falcons, racking up a 98-82 victory.
A highlight of the night was in the medley relay, where Joe Rush, Ben Rudolph, Axel Raybourn and Danny Snider took first place and had their personal best time of 1:56.87. The also won the 200 free relay in their personal record time of 1:41.84.
Stephen Price took second in the 200 free and also had a personal best time, Kei Suzuki set a personal record in the individual medley by seven seconds, six swimmers set personal records in the 50 free and Cody Hartwig had a personal best score of 97.80 in diving.
The 100 free saw eight different Owls drop times from their personal records, Riley Beauchamp took four seconds off her backstroke and breaking personal best times in the breaststroke was Hank Dawson and Suzuki. The 400 free relay of Emma Hofacer, John Stephan, Hannah Williams and Dawson had a first place finish on a time of 4:19.08.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8 the Owls swam at ISC foe Caro, and managed to claim a lopsided 110-64 victory.
Oscoda hosted Chesaning in their last dual of the season on Tuesday. The Owls wrap up the regular season at the ISC Championship meet at Saginaw Valley State University on Feb. 25 and Feb.26.
“I invite everyone in the community to come out and support our swimmers on their last home meet,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “We will also be honoring our seniors: Daniel Snider, Siearra Wright and Jeslyn Lajoice. It is going to be an exciting meet.”