ST. HELEN — Coming off a rather disappointing loss to Hillman in week one, Whittemore-Prescott football bounced back in a big way Thursday at the Charlton Heston Academy. The Cardinals ran for 390 yards and five touchdowns to topple the host Patriots 32-6.
“It always feels good to get a win,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “I thought the boys played really hard and it was a big, big win for them especially because they have been working hard all summer. Every win is special, none are easy to come by so it was a good win.”
W-P’s first drive stalled out on a fourth down attempt on the Patriot 36-yard line. Charlton Heston drove inside the redzone on its ensuing drive, but the W-P defense made a key tackle on fourth down to stall things out at the 13.
The Cards scored just two plays later. Dylan Broughton got the drive going by taking a jet sweep to the left side of the field for 33-yards to the 46-yard line and Sam Vyner capped it off by running a draw up the middle of the line and racing to the endzone from 54-yards out.
W-P also scored in the second quarter, needing just a one play drive, a 76-yard touchdown run by Broughton. Vyner ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to make it 14-0 at the half.
“We struggled offensively last week, and I thought the offensive line came out and did a better job this game,” Murphy said. “They did a whole lot better staying on their blocks and we worked hard on that all week and I think you could see the difference. They were creating some open room to run there.”
With 1:39 to play in the third, W-P scored again, getting a Vyner 16-yard touchdown run, making it 20-0.
Charlton Heston cashed in on good field position midway through the fourth quarter, getting a three play 10-yard drive capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by Jevon Dodson to pull within 20-6.
W-P wrapped up the game with a pair of late touchdown runs by Vyner, as he ran in from 20 and 40 yards out.
“Vyner carried the load for us, pretty much the whole game,” Murphy said. “Broughton was a guy that coming into the season, we didn’t expect him to be carrying the ball but he is now our jet-sweep guy and he made plays when we needed him to. He plays everywhere, all over the field and I thought he had another great game.”
Vyner finished with 308 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and Broughton ran eight times for 121 yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinal defense gave up just 123 yards against the Patriots, who have now lost 30 straight contests. They had Broughton track down 14 tackles. Tyler Schliep had 11 tackles, Bransen Bellville, Vyner took down seven, Eli Murphy had six tackles and Alex Morgan had three.
“They have some weapons now, we saw that they have some big play potential with some of their guys,” Murphy said of Charlton Heston. “We knew that if our guys stayed disciplined and had the outside containment we would be fine. I thought we played really good team defense and everyone did their part.”
W-P (1-1 overall) plays Friday at Hale (0-2) in the 10-mile War, presented by the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press. The Eagles lost to Alcona last week, 58-0.