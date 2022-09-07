ST. HELEN — Coming off a rather disappointing loss to Hillman in week one, Whittemore-Prescott football bounced back in a big way Thursday at the Charlton Heston Academy. The Cardinals ran for 390 yards and five touchdowns to topple the host Patriots 32-6.

“It always feels good to get a win,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “I thought the boys played really hard and it was a big, big win for them especially because they have been working hard all summer. Every win is special, none are easy to come by so it was a good win.”

