IOSCO COUNTY — Iosco County saw three of its four teams come away winners in their games on Friday. The schedule ramps up this week with them seeing some tough opposition, but they’ll look to add to add some signature victories as the regular season nears its conclusion.
Boyne City (7-0 overall, 4-0 NMFC Leaders) at Tawas Area (2-5, 1-3)
Perhaps facing the toughest challenge of any team this week, Tawas Area welcomes in the sixth ranked team in Division 6 on Friday, Boyne City.
“It is going to be very similar to what we saw offensively with Charlevoix, they will run wing ‘T’ out of the gun and they are a good at it and are a complete football team,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “They are a very well coached, good football team and they will be a huge test for us.”
The Ramblers are coming off a 34-0 win over Elk Rapids last week, and topped Charlevoix 42-14 the week before that.
Helping the Braves’ cause is the fact that they are coming off of two impressive wins of their own.
“I feel like this is a great test for us,” Blanchard said. “I feel like we believe we can win and I think if we go out there and concentrate on getting better each play and all I can ask is that everyone plays their hardest on every play.”
Hale (1-6 overall, 0-2 NSL Little Dipper) at AuGres (6-1, 2-0 NSL Little Dipper)
Hale was able to break into the win column last week, thanks to its 38-20 thrashing of the Charlton Heston Academy. The Eagles certainly have a much bigger challenge ahead of them on Friday though, as they head to eighth ranked AuGres.
“It’s not going to be an easy game,” Hale head coach Doug Bernard said. “They have built good momentum and they have beat some teams that smoked us. It is going to be a tough game but we are going to show up and do our best.”
The Wolverines have one of the better balanced offenses around, with quarter back Carter Zeien able to beat teams with his arm or his legs. They have a stable of running backs and plenty of size just to amp up the difficulty for their opponents.
“They have a ton of threats there,” Bernard said. “We are going to try our best to shut them down and score against them and see how it goes.”
The Wolverines are coming off an impressive 50-34 win over Alcona last week, and are hoping to finish the final two weeks with wins to host at least one playoff game.
“It is important to finish the season strong,” AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We definitely want to come away with the league championship and get some additional playoff points.”
Oscoda (3-4 overall, 2-3 NMFC Legacy) at East Jordan (3-4, 3-2)
The Owls may have lost four straight games earlier this season, but thanks to back-to-back wins they are brimming with confidence as they head to play a better than their record shows type team East Jordan on Friday.
“I think it helps (the two wins), I think the kids right now continue to believe that we can have a winning season,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We have lost a couple of games on the road that we kind of left out there and the kids really want to win this week to get to 4-4 and set up our game at home against Tawas Area (in week nine). They are willing to practice hard this week, knowing that we need to win right now.”
Oscoda lost the game with East Jordan last year, in a game that essentially decided the Northern Michigan Football Conference Legacy Division. It might not have the same league implications this time, but a win this week followed with a week nine win against rival Tawas, and the Owls could be on the fringes of a playoff berth.
“It is going to take our best effort to travel across the other side of the state and play at their place,” Whitley said. “It is not like we are going to play an easy team, this is a competitive team. They beat us last year so we need to go there and have a great game.”
Whittemore-Prescott (2-5 overall) at Mio (3-4)
Whittemore-Prescott heads to Mio on Friday, for a battle between two teams that have found some unwanted struggles in recent weeks. The Cardinals have lost four straight games, while the Thunderbolts are coming off there straight setbacks.
Mio started off the year pretty well, going 3-1 with wins over Atlanta, Hillman and Hale. Since then they’ve struggled defensively, falling to Posen, AuGres and Rogers City.
Their offense is nothing to mess with though, as they’ve averaged 44 points a game this year and are led by quarterback Austin Fox, who regularly throws for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns a game.