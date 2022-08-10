EAST TAWAS — After finishing in third place in the four team Tawas Womens’ Softball Associations’ regular season, Endless Hair Design caught fire in the post-season tournament on Sunday. The team played through five games in suffocating hot and humid conditions, winning the championship with a win over Michigan Mud Jam in the finals at Dewey Durant Park in East Tawas.
“We played five tough games and worked our butts off every inning,” team manager Amy Shugart said. “It is amazing watching these strong ladies do their thing. Playing together all season really prepared us for this tournament. It is something we look forward to every season and can’t wait to play next year.”
Endless Hair Design opened the tournament with a 7-3 win over Stern Electric, then lost to Mud Jam 8-4 in the next round. From there, they topped Stern Electric 6-4, then double-dipped Mud Jam in the championship round, with wins of 13-1 and 6-1.
For Michigan Mud Jam, it was still a solid summer of ball as well. They went 10-2 in the regular season, winning the regular season championship for the second year in a row.
“We had a few new players this year, (but we had) a great group of girls who played awesome together,” team manager Patty Helen said. “Hoping to get season champs three years (in a row next year).”
Mud Jam had two wins and two losses in the tournament, Stern Electric had one win and two losses and Five Star Plumbing and Heating lost both of their games.