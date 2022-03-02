TRAVERSE CITY — Oscoda sent its bowling teams to a Division 4 regional at Lucky Jack’s Bowling Center in Traverse City on Friday and Saturday. Neither team was able to move on to the state finals collectively, but the girls’ team managed to qualify three individuals to the state championships.
On Friday, in team action, the Lady Owls were one spot away from qualifying for the state meet, coming in fourth place. After six baker games and three regular games Oscoda had a total series of 2867.
The boys team finished in eighth place with a total pinfall of 2893.
The individual portion on Saturday was highlighted by the trio of Mia Winters, Colbie Kruse and Sophie Otremba finishing sixth, seventh and eighth, with six game series totals of 992, 989 and 969 respectively.
Paige Dalpizzol finished 27th on a total roll of 825, Cheyanne Weidman placed 40th thanks to a total roll of 757 and Sabrina Hulverson pinned a 667 to come in 61st .
“Congrats to Mia, Colbie and Sophie for making it to states,” girls head coach Sam Skandarsky said. “Looking forward to seeing how they do down there. I couldn’t be a prouder coach right now.”
The Oscoda boys were led by Lucas Farrier who was 25th with a total series of 909, Jace Hulverson and Jack Leclair were 30th and 31st on pinfalls of 894 and 891, coming in 47th was Jonathon Barnes with an 807, in 76th was Jacob Aragon and Carter Kruse placed 81st with total pinfalls of 661 and 605.
Whittemore-Prescott was also at the Lucky Jack regional. The girls finished in 10 th place with a total pinfall of 2363 and the boys were good for ninth place on a pin count of 2744.
The Lady Cardinals nearly had a state qualifier in Morgan Hawks. She had a six game series of 937 to come in 11th, just one spot and 29 pins away from qualifying for the state finals. Her series included games of 123, 156, 150, 177, 181 and 150.
Addison Ludwig wasn’t far behind in 14th with a total pinfall of 910, Raylin Ludwig was 56th at 681, Cali Pavlik was 60th at 668, in 70th was Vittoria Cogo at 648 and Sierra Gaudette was 84 th with a pinfall of 507.
The boys were led by Bryson Melrose coming in 15th place with a series total of 934. Cameron Smith was 26th with a pinfall of 903, coming in 44th was Kolton Marr who knocked down 838 pins, Anthony Nader came in 52nd at 798 and Bella Lehr placed 79th by getting a series pinfall of 611.
“(It was) a lot of fun and a good experience for both teams,” girls head coach Vicki Barnes said. “Great job to all. Congratulations to everyone that bowled and good luck to those that placed.”
Tawas Area took part in a Division 3 regional at the Gaylord Bowling Center.
On Friday, during the team portion, the Tawas boys rolled for a total pinfall of 2599 and took 13th and the Lady Braves had a total pinfall of 2670 for a seventh place finish.
As for the individual round, Audrey Alexander finished in 10th place with a total pinfall of 896, punching her state finals ticket.
Others for the Lady Braves included Makayla Ward in 20th with 818, Brooke McClellan was 21st with a total pinfall of 817, Madelyn Anschuetz rolled a 795 to come in 28th, Bethany Sides was 51st at 637 and Claudia Hunt was 55th at 569.
On the boys’ side, Caden Raleigh was the top finisher, coming in 36th with a total pinfall of 961, Kevin Loew was 51st at 881, Ben Lickfelt was 77th at 693, Corbin LaDrig hit a 681 to come in 78th, in 79th was Max Buyssens with a 658 and Jack Wegner was 80th at 619.
The state finals are Friday and Saturday, with Division 3 action taking place at Jax 60 in Jackson and Division 4 rolling off at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.