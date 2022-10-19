Fresh off wins in back-to-back games, the Tawas Area football team hosted one the best teams in Division 6 on Friday. Sixth ranked Boyne City came to town, and managed to pretty well control the Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division game, 44-0.
“We had some kids that were sick too, so we were dealing with that,” head coach Zack Blanchard said.
Regardless of his team facing an uphill battle, the coach felt there were some good things to happen in the game.
“We came together and we had a lot of kids get some playing time and they put forth their best effort,” Blanchard said. “It is what it is, but we have to get better though.”
An interception halted Tawas’ first drive of the game, and led to a quick Boyne City touchdown run of 30 yards, just three minutes into the game.
The Ramblers also connected on a 39-yard touchdown pass, had a 77-yard touchdown run and a 28-yard scoring run, all to make it 31-0 after one.
The Ramblers’ lone score in the second came in the form of a 22-yard scoring run, putting it to 38-0 at the half.
Boyne City also had a short touchdown pass in the second half, as a running clock made quick work of the rest of the contest.
The Braves did get running back Evan Mochty to run for 129 yards, as the workhorse carried the ball 39 times.
“I thought (quarterback) Granite Barringer really managed the game well,” Blanchard said. “In the long run, we did some good things and we did some not so good things. We need to get better at the ones that are going to help us win.”
Tawas (2-6 overall) heads to rival Oscoda (3-5) with the News-Press trophy on the line. The Owls lost last week to East Jordan, 24-14.