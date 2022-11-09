OSCODA — The Oscoda junior high football team had a perfect season on the football field this fall. The Owls went 5-0 overall, and capped it off with a convincing 58-6 win over host Alcona on Oct. 18.
“I can’t say enough about these boys, we started with 12 kids and had three more join midway through the season only five of them were returning players with the other 10 being new to the system,” head coach Luke Williams said. “They all gelled really quick and battled together each practice and game day. When somebody went down we had another player step up.”
The coach especially liked how his team kept working hard throughout the year.
“You get out of it what you put into it’, is a phrase myself (and the other coaches) often use and these boys bought in,” Williams said. “Halfway through the season when the grind gets a little tougher our mantra became ‘find a way on the field’ and they did it. We scored a total of 263 points on offense with a team total of over 1,000 yards rushing and over 500 yards passing. We only gave up a total of 66 points all season we had a team total of five interceptions plus another five fumble recoveries with multiple tackles and sacks for a loss of yards. Great team effort this year myself and the other coaches couldn’t be more proud of them.”