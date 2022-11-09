PERFECT SEASON

PERFECT SEASON — THE Oscoda Junior High football team had a perfect season this year going 5-0 overall. Pictured are, back row left to right, head coach Luke Williams, Seth Kennedy, Cole Gerow, Caleb Turner, Aiden Hutchings, Brett Travis, Zayne Alts, Hunter Vincenty-Cole, Gene Smith, assistant coach Nate Cole. Front row, left to right, are Alex Burns, Ethan Laird, Logan Griggs, Preston Nash, Casey Nelson, Crue Weisenstein. Not pictured are assistant coach Elias Gutierrez and Kayden Bennett.

OSCODA — The Oscoda junior high football team had a perfect season on the football field this fall. The Owls went 5-0 overall, and capped it off with a convincing 58-6 win over host Alcona on Oct. 18.

“I can’t say enough about these boys, we started with 12 kids and had three more join midway through the season only five of them were returning players with the other 10 being new to the system,” head coach Luke Williams said. “They all gelled really quick and battled together each practice and game day. When somebody went down we had another player step up.”

