ATLANTA — The first couple plays went well for Whittemore-Prescott in its road North Star League crossover football game at Atlanta on Friday. Some early mistakes led to a two score hole however, and the Cardinals could never quite recover, suffering a disappointing 40-20 loss and giving the Huskies their first win of the season in the process.
“I knew they were going to be tough, they were probably the toughest zero win team out there,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “I’m pretty sure they’ll get a few more wins before the season is over with.”
W-P began the game by kicking and recovering an onside kick, setting it up with a great early opportunity. The Cards’ first play from scrimmage broke free for a 25-yard gain, but the ball carrier fumbled the ball away to the Hurons.
This led to an 80-yard touchdown pass just three plays into Atlanta’s next drive, giving it a quick 8-0 advantage.
W-P fumbled the ball away on its next drive as well, resulting in a one play touchdown drive for the Huskies; who had a 90-yard touchdown pass.
“Two possessions in a row and two fumbles, that was tough and then they would hit a long pass play,” Murphy said. “We were doing pretty good on defense and then they would hit a pass lay on us and the fumbles and penalties kept us out of the end zone. If we hold on to the ball, I think we have a pretty good chance of winning the game. They just made a couple more plays than we did and that is what it boils down to.”
The Cardinals settled in, getting a five play 49-yard scoring drive capped off by a nine-yard scoring run by Sam Vyner, though Atlanta had another passing touchdown to keep ahead 20-6.
Vyner scored late in the half, on a two-yard run, bringing the Cards within 20-12 at the half.
Atlanta had the lone score of the third quarter, and though Vyner ran in for a four yard touchdown early in the fourth, W-P could never quite get back into the mix.
“The kids came out and played tough, minus a few errors in critical areas of the field,” Murphy said. “We can’t have those kind of errors, we just had them at the most critical times. It does give us optimism, we know what we can do, we just have to be more disciplined with ball security and with those penalties. Overall, the team fought and played good way better than we were as far as toughness the week before.”
Vyner finished with 250 yards and three touchdowns on 47 carries and he was also three-of-nine passing for 51 yards. Dillan Parent was good for 103 yards on six carries and Dylan Broughton ran three times for 75 yards. Parent had one reception for 26 yards and Broughton had one grab for 25 yards.
The defense saw Vyner lead things with nine tackles, Bransen Bellville had seven tackles and one interception, Eli Murphy took down six, Parent and Alex Morgan had four tackles each and Broughton had three tackles.
“I thought Vyner did an awesome job, we are asking him to do a lot and he played one heck of game,” Murphy said. “Parent came back (from injury) and is playing really hard. He is still fighting through some things but hopefully he gets healed up and we can get him going a little bit more.”
W-P (2-3 overall) hosts 10th ranked Rogers City (5-0) on Friday. The Hurons were given a forfeit win over Hale last week. They last played on Sept. 16, in what was a thrilling 28-26 victory over Atlanta.