ATLANTA — The first couple plays went well for Whittemore-Prescott in its road North Star League crossover football game at Atlanta on Friday. Some early mistakes led to a two score hole however, and the Cardinals could never quite recover, suffering a disappointing 40-20 loss and giving the Huskies their first win of the season in the process.

“I knew they were going to be tough, they were probably the toughest zero win team out there,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “I’m pretty sure they’ll get a few more wins before the season is over with.”

