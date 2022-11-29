IOSCO COUNTY — With the Thanksgiving holiday behind us, winter sports is officially upon us. While every winter sport has been practicing in recent weeks, and Tawas Area hockey has even had three games, this week marks the beginning of the first contests for girls basketball; with other sports beginning their games next week.
Girls Basketball
Practices for girls basketball teams began on Nov. 14, and their contests started as soon as Nov. 28. Locally, the Oscoda girls basketball team looks to continue their dominance in the area as they won both the North Star League Big Dipper and district championships last year. The Lady Owls have quite the challenging schedule early on. They open season today (Wednesday) at home against Alpena. They’ll also play at Bay City Central on Friday and host Midland High on Tuesday and hosts Cedarville on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Tawas Area played at Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday in both team’s season opener. The Lady Braves return to action on Monday at Houghton Lake and hosts Rogers City a day later, on Tuesday, Dec. 6. W-P plays a North Star League crossover game at Posen on Tuesday and hosts Atlanta on Dec. 9.
The Hale girls will be coached by Joe Kimmerer, who had much success in a recent stint as the school’s boys basketball head coach. The Lady Eagles opened their season at home on Tuesday against the Wolverines. On Friday they’ll head up to take on Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy and they’ll play again in a North Star League crossover contest up at Rogers City on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
For boys basketball, practices began on Nov. 21. They’ll begin contests on Monday, Dec. 5. Locally, Tawas Area is expected to be the best team, as they’ll look to ride a strong senior group to back-to-back district championships. The Braves open the season on Dec. 7 at Johannesburg-Lewiston and play in a tournament in Petoskey on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. Their home opener is scheduled for Dec. 15 against Houghton Lake.
Oscoda won the North Star League Big Dipper last year and should be a tough out again this winter as well. The Owls open the season with a pair of home games, starting Friday Dec. 9 against Fairview and then on Saturday, Dec. 10 against Cedarville.
The Hale boys open the season on the first day possible; on Monday at home against Rogers City. The Eagles also play at Alcona on Dec. 8 and are over at the Charlton Heston Academy on Dec. 12.
Whittemore-Prescott welcomes in first year head coach Ryan Lomason. The Cardinals open the season on Tuesday with a contest at Posen. They play in their home opener on Friday, Dec. 9 against Atlanta.
Hockey
While most winter sports begin their contests after Thanksgiving, high school hockey has usually been allowed to start a few weeks earlier. Practices for hockey began on Oct. 31 with games being permitted to be played as soon as Nov. 15. The lone hockey program in the county, Tawas Area has already competed in three games. The Braves, who co-op with Oscoda, Hale, Ogemaw Heights and AuGres are off to an 0-3 start to the season and will look for their first victory on Saturday, when they play down at Bishop Foley United at John Lindell Ice Arena. Tawas also hosts Gaylord on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Tawas Bay Ice Arena and hosts Southgate Anderson on Dec. 9.
Wrestling
Practice for wrestling began back on Nov. 14. Three of the four county schools feature wrestling programs. Whittemore-Prescott has had vast success in recent years, winning a team regional championship in 2021, and a team district crown last season. The Cardinals have had much success individually as well, and have been pioneers in the growth of girls’ high school wrestling. They open the season on Wednesday, Dec. 7 with a home tri-meet against Alcona and Alpena. They are also down at Caro on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Oscoda wrestling team will have co-head coaches, as Ben Guffey and Mikayla Erickson share coaching duties in their first seasons as head coaches. The Owls begin their season Dec. 10 down at the Swan Valley Invitational. Their first home meet is Dec. 21 against Ogemaw and Atlanta.
Tawas Area saw drastic improvement last winter under head coach Chad Herrick, and they’ll look to take another step in the right direction this year. The Braves open the season on Wednesday at home against Roscommon and hit the mats again on Dec. 14 at Whittemore-Prescott.
Bowling
Oscoda, Tawas Area and Whittemore-Prescott each feature bowling teams in the Huron Shores Bowling Conference. They began practice on Nov. 14 and can open the season on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the addition of axe throwing at Tawas’ home venue will prevent it from being large enough to host home meets, Oscoda’s Vista Lanes and West Branch’s Hi-Skore Lanes; the home of W-P, Ogemaw Heights and the Charlton Heston Academy will be in frequent use.
The teams open the season on Dec. 17 at Village Lanes in Harrisville.
Boys swim and dive
Oscoda features the county’s lone boys’ swim and dive team. They began practice on Nov. 21, and the season officially begins on Friday, Dec. 3. The Owls say hello to the new season on Dec. 9 at the Swartz Creek relays. Their first home meet is an Independent Swim Conference dual against Garber on Dec. 20.