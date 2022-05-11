LAKE CITY — The Whittemore-Prescott track and field team made the trip over to Lake City on Friday. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams came away with a ninth place finish.
The boys were led by Brady Oliver who was 14th in the 200 and 24th in the 100, Eli Murphy was 11th in the 800 and Spencer Aldrich and Thomas Saunders were 16th and 17th in the 1600 meter run. Ashton Hunt was 17th in the 110 hurdles.
Zach Colvin added a 24th place finish in the long jump.
For the Lady Cardinals, Annamaria Butler was 18th in the 800, Karagan Lanning and Brooke Saunders were eighth and ninth in the shot put, while in the discus Saunders was 10th and Lanning was 11th.
Carly Cowles also had a ninth place finish in the high jump and an 11th place bound in the long jump.
On Tuesday, May 3 the Cardinals competed at the Fairview Invitational. The boys’ team came in 15th while the girls’ had a ninth place finish.
For the boys, Sam Vyner was 23rd in the 100 and 19th in the 200 and Aldrich was 12th in the 800 and 10th in the 1600. Saunders was also 14th in the 1600.
Colvin was 30th in the long jump.
On the girls’ side, Brianna Listeman was 13th in the 100 meter dash, Torrie Zilinsky was 21st in the 200 and Butler and Isabelle Steinley were 11th and 13th in the 800.
The 1600 saw Butler and Steinley place 12th and 13th and Butler was also seventh in the 3200. Listeman added fifth place points in the 100 hurdles.
The Lady Cards also had fifth place finishes in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
In the shot put, Lanning was seventh and Saunders was eighth, the discus had Saunders come in ninth and Lanning 11th, Cowles and Steinley tied for sixth in the high jump and Cowles and Listeman were ninth and 12th in the long jump.
W-P was at Oscoda on Tuesday and hosts a meet on Monday.