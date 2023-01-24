CORNER THREE

CORNER THREE – Oscoda’s Luella Whipkey knocks down a corner three during last week’s key North Star League Big Dipper win over Alcona.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – In the first half, things weren’t exactly going the Oscoda girls’ basketball team’s way. Shots from the floor and the free throw line weren’t falling for them in the first two quarters, but the Lady Owls regrouped in the final two frames of their home North Star League Big Dipper game against Alcona on Tuesday, Jan. 17, allowing them to claim a key 48-37 victory.

“Alcona definitely played hard, they out-rebounded us in the first half and I think that was a big difference in the second half,” head coach Mark Toppi said.

