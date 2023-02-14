WHITTEMORE – Heading into the Division 4 team district at Whittemore-Prescott on Wednesday, there was really never any doubt who the winner would be. Despite that, after W-P topped the Charlton Heston Academy 72-12 in the semi-finals and Alcona 75-6 in the championship, that didn’t make things any less exciting.
“It never gets old,” senior wrestler Dillan Parent said. “Right when you have that trophy in your hand, you feel so much weight coming off your chest. I Just love this team, I love how we are doing it and we just want to keep it going.”
This marks the fifth straight district crown for the Cardinals, who will head to the team regional today (Wednesday) in Pine River.
“It is pretty awesome, especially for my seniors, that is four in a row for that group, and not a lot of kids can go out like that,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “I know the teams were light (in this district), but it is what it is and I am still proud. It is hard to win five in a row and this is our 17th in a program so I’m pretty stoked about it.”
Winning both of their matches during the night was Gracie Murphy, Gabby Murphy, Kameron Johnson, Seth Pope, Thomas Saunders, Serenity Hayes, Eli Murphy, Hunter Cicallo, Parent, Thomas Cronin and Alex Morgan. London Crossley and Madison Kennedy won their lone matches and Adrian McDonald was 1-1.
“Charlton Heston had five or six of their kids out of the line-up, but we were preparing for their whole line-up, but for a first year team, that is amazing,” Wilson said of Charlton Heston. “Unfortunately, Alcona doesn’t have the numbers this year and the same thing for Oscoda. I just wish we could have drawn one of those guys in the semis to make the final more interesting for the fans, but there’s nothing we can do. We took care of business.”
W-P takes on Roscommon today in the regional semifinals, with Benzie Central and Pine River in the other semi.
“That is going to be tough,” Wilson said. “Benzie is going to win (the other semi) and they’ll be tough. They came down from Division 3 last year and they will have 29 kids on their roster, but we are not going to throw in the towel. We think we can win five or six matches and we have to make sure that the others aren’t pins.”
Alcona topped Oscoda in the other semifinal, 24-18.
The Owls had wins from Jhonas Williams, Kaleigh Newcomb and Ethan Newcomb.
On Saturday, W-P was in Manton for individual districts. They had Parent (150) and Sam Vyner (157) both go 3-0 on the day to win their weight classes. Saunders (132) finished in second place to move on to regional action as well and Eli Murphy gained a spot in regional action with a fourth place finish in 138.
“I thought we wrestled tough all day long,” Wilson said.
Sean Richmond, Kameron Johnson, Morgan, McDonald and Cicalo also competed in the tournament, but were unable to move on.
Oscoda was also at the individual tournament. They will have Williams move on to regional action, thanks to his fourth place finish in 106. Johnathan Heisner, E. Newcomb and Jayce Foster were also in action.
Their Division 4 individual regionals is set for Saturday in Charlevoix.