GLADWIN — After coming up short in three close games in recent weeks, the Tawas Area girls basketball team was finally able to win a close one in Gladwin on Tuesday, Feb. 8. A strong fourth quarter helped erase a late hole to help Tawas claim the narrow win, 49-45.
“Was exciting to get another win,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “Was another great game and hard-fought battle. The game went down to the wire and we edged them (by four) at the end.”
Sisters Anna Herbolsheimer and Abby Herbolsheimer did almost all the damage early on, as Anna scored seven points in the first frame and Abby drilled home a three; helping Tawas get a 12-6 lead after one.
Catie Push knocked down a three in the second, but the Lady Flying G’s were able to climb ahead 19-18 at the break and pulled away further entering the fourth, with a 38-31 advantage.
Push scored seven big fourth quarter points and Anna Herbolsheimer netted five free throws in the closing minutes, as Tawas was able to storm back for the victory.
“The girls came out with a strong and aggressive mentality and caused 18 turnovers the 1st half,” Edwards said. “We let up a little in the second quarter when they stepped up their defense and gave up a 10 point lead in like a minute and a half. We were able to refocus though and finish strong with a 18-7 fourth quarter which is exactly how we want to finish.”
Anna Herbolsheimer led the Braves with 16 points, Push scored 13 points, Elise Klinger added seven, Reese Cadorette and Abby Herbolsheimer netted five points apiece and Olivia Morand scored three. Anna Herbolsheimer also had eight rebounds and six steals, Morand had seven rebounds and two steals, Cadorette tracked down nine rebounds and Klinger had five rebounds and three steals.
Tawas (6-9 overall) played up at Rogers City on Monday, played at Clare on Tuesday, hosts rival Oscoda on Thursday and hosts Rogers City on Monday.
“We are working hard to be ready,” Edwards said.