WHITTEMORE – Eight track and field teams battled it out at the Whittemore-Prescott Invitational on Friday. All four Iosco County teams were in attendance, as well as AuGres to give the meet plenty of local athletes. As far as local teams go, the highlight of the day was the Tawas Area girls winning their side of the meet. The Lady Braves had 176 points, finishing ahead of second place Alcona which had 156.
“These ladies pulled out another win with four events to go,” Tawas girls head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “We had many personal records plus a few winning races from Reese Cadorette in the 200, sweeping the 400 going one-two-three with Cadorette, Ava Busch and Grace Martin, Sophia Morand in the 800, and the 4x8, the 4x2 and 4x4 teams.”
Also in the girls’ meet, Hale was fourth, W-P was fifth, AuGres was seventh and Oscoda came in eighth.
For the Lady Braves, Reese Cadorette won the 200 (27.67) and the 400 (1:03.23) and she was also second in the 100. Mya Traylor and Autumn Edwards were third and fourth in the 200 and Ava Busch and Grace Martin were second and third in the 400.
Sophia Morand won the 800 with a time of 2:49, in the 1,600, Alyssa Runyan and Ashley Nguyen were second and third and Nguyen and Megan Wood were fourth and fifth in the 3,200.
In the 100 hurdles, Aubrey Rupp and Kailey Rupp were third and fourth and in the 300 hurdles, K. Rupp was fourth and Wood was fifth.
Tawas also had wins in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Izzy Urban was second in both throwing events, Emma Hemker was sixth in the high jump and Abby Kloska was 11th in the long jump.
For the Hale girls, Rowan Hood was third in the 100 and fifth in the 200 while Liz Wolanin was seventh in the 400. In the 800, Kayla Wolanin was seventh, L. Wolanin was eighth and Chloe Bernard came in 10th. K. Wolanin and Bernard were also fifth and seventh in the 1,600 and K. Wolanin was sixth in the 3,200. Ellery Coleman had an eighth place finish in the 100 hurdles and they also had a second place 4x800 relay team.
In the shot put, Hood was third and Lindsay Durance was eighth. Hood was also ninth in the discus, L. Wolanin was second in the pole vault and Coleman was 10th in the long jump.
The Lady Cardinals were a bit shorthanded for the met, but still had some good showings. Hannah Melrose was 11th in the 200, Isabelle Steinley was ninth in the 400 and Carly Cowles was sixth in the 100 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles. Ella Green was ninth and eighth in the hurdle events.
In the shot put Brooke Saunders was fourth and Shaelyn Vyner was sixth while in the discus it was Saunders in fifth and Vyner eighth. Cowles and Steinley were third and fifth in the high jump and Melrose was seventh in the long jump.
“The women’s team was on the lite side due to a softball fundraiser dinner on the same night as our home Cardinal Invitational,” W-P coach Virginia Dewell said. “The girls who were dual sporting were required to attend the dinner and could not participate at the meet.”
For the AuGres girls, Analeis Ming was eighth in the 400 and 12th in the 200. Chloe Rice was seventh in the 100 hurdles. Keira Swartz was 14th in the discus and 16th in the shot put, Ming won the pole vault at 6’6” and Rice had an eighth place finish in the long jump.
The Oscoda girls had Cali Janis take seventh in the 100 and 10th in the 200. Whitney Calderwood was ninth in the 800 and Kaitlynne Stephan won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 14:32.
Calderwod was third in the discus and ninth in the shot put and Janis was ninth in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Alcona won the meet with 192 points, with AuGres coming in second with 137.5. Tawas was third, W-P was fourth, Oscoda came in sixth and Hale was seventh.
AuGres had Cole Dewald win the 400 meter with a time of 54.9. Dewald was also second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. In the 800, Brennan Smolen came in seventh and he was fifth in the 1,600. Smolen was also a winner in the 3,200 meter run, with a time of 11:54, with Whyatt Watson coming in sixth in the same event. In the 110 hurdles Charlie Schnetler was fourth and Carson Ososki was fifth, while the 300 hurdles had Casey Williams in third and Schnetler in fourth.
Tyler Zaherniak was third in the shot put and ninth in the discus, while Kasey Crane was fifth in the