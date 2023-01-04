SAGINAW — The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team played in their third straight close game on Tuesday, Dec. 20 down at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy. The Cardinals were unfortunately unable to come out on top in this one however, as they lost to the non-league Dragons, 40-36.

“We played good and never gave up,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “Just came up a little short.”

