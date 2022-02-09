TAWAS CITY — Visiting New Boston Huron may have scored first. Tawas Area controlled things from there however, as the Braves claimed their second win in as many days, topping the Chiefs 8-2 at Tawas Bay Ice Arena.
“We turned it on after that goal, they did a pretty good job,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “There was some stuff going on that led to a lot of penalties which made it difficult to get into a flow, but they played hard and did what they needed to do.”
The night before, it took a last second goal to beat the Bay Area Thunder, but things came far easier for Tawas Saturday afternoon.
“That does help, you can work on things and you have more time to do it,” Rettell said of the lopsided win. “The confidence that the kids are getting (is huge). There is a new attitude and a new feeling in the room and it is starting to grow and this is a good time of year for that to happen. We are real pleased with the way things are happening. We had a couple tough weeks with games getting canceled and kids getting sick, but it looks like we are getting past that and it was good to have a game like this.”
After giving up a goal about six minutes into the game, Tawas scored five goals in the final nine minutes of the first period to take a commanding 5-1 lead.
The Braves sent home two more goals in the second to extend the gap to 7-1, with both teams netting a goal in the third.
Cody Primm had a big offensive game with three goals and one assist, Kyle Indreica had two goals and three assists and with one goal each was Keagan Bender, Jake Hazen, Trevor Balagna. Sawyer Ulman had three assists, Ben Bolen and Gage Maxfield had two assists each and Brayden Heemer also had one assist.
Ethan Wood was in goal to get the victory.
On Friday, Tawas took down the Bay Area Thunder 4-3, getting a goal in the final seconds by Ulman to win it.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Rettell said. “We tied them earlier in the year and they are a higher ranked team, and that was something we needed to do to get our program going.”
Tawas led 2-1 after the first period and led 3-2 after two and held that lead until the final minute, when Bay Area tied it.
This set the stage for Ulman’s big goal however.
“You work hard and they tie it at the end and that is disappointing, but we had a faceoff with 11 seconds left and we call a timeout to set up a play,” Rettell said. “Indreica didn’t score a goal, but he did a great job in the faceoff circle, dumped the puck over to Ulman and he tapped it in. It took all of two seconds and it was a great way to finish.”
Ulman also scored a goal in the first 10 seconds of the game to score two of the night, with Primm and Balagna getting one goal apiece.
Wood was in net to get the victory.
“Those are the types of teams we will see in the playoffs, so that really helps,” Rettell said.
Tawas (9-8-1 overall) played at Davison on Monday, hosts Mt. Pleasant on Friday, hosts Bishop Foley on Saturday and returns to action Feb. 18 at Southgate Anderson.
“This team just keeps setting new standards in wins, scoring and everything that it has gotten to the point that we don’t even really look at it, we just keep going, and putting more feathers in the hat,” Rettell said.