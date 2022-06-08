HOUGHTON LAKE — A season filled with vast improvements across the board for the Tawas Area golf team, came to an end on Wednesday May 1. The Braves were taking part in a Division 3 regional meet at the Quest Golf Course in Houghton Lake, taking 10th place out of 20 teams with an 18-hole score of 364.
The team’s top golfer, junior Alex Kaems, who made the state finals last year, narrowly missed out on qualifying as an individual, with an 80.
“The season didn’t end on the high note we were all looking for,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “No one on this team was satisfied with their score individually or ours as a unit. Alex was a favorite to go to states out of our region, and came up only a couple strokes short. It is unfortunate. Even though he was the regional champion last year, he is a better golfer this year. He is a more consistent ball striker and achieved better scoring averages this year.”
Kaems’ 80 gave him an 11th place finish. Robert Jenkins and Devin Grathoff each hit 94’s to tie for 43rd, Granite Barringer carded a 96 and was 51st and Jake Look came in 61st by hitting a score of 99.
Despite the season ending a bit earlier than they would have liked, Vainer is pleased with where the program is headed. Last spring he had just a roster of four golfers, while this year he had 13 athletes competing for varsity spots.
“We may not have advanced to the state finals as a team or individually, but the progress this program has made has been incredible,” he said. “The 364 score we put up at regionals is a few strokes above our season average, but is an over-40 stroke improvement from our first tournament this year and a nearly 80 stroke improvement over last year’s regional result. I can not tell you how excited I am for the trajectory of the program we are building. The whole team is coming back next year. I expect big improvements out of these golfers. The golf bug has bit them and I know they are going to put in the work all offseason that is necessary to improve.”
While a bit inexperienced this year, a look ahead at next year looks promising.
“We will have strong senior leadership with Alex Kaems, Granite Barringer, and Jake Look,” Vainer said. “We will have experienced, three year varsity golfers in Robert Jenkins, Sherman Hayes and Everett Hanson. And we will have our incredible class of second year varsity sophomore players. This group of Walker Hazen (second best scoring average on the team this year), Devin Grathoff, Cody Primm, Austin Baker, Trace Reay and Joel Ulman should make big leaps next year. Five of six already break 50 consistently in competitive situations. I could only dream of next year’s freshman class contributing as much as this year’s did.
“This program has all the ingredients for high-level success and staying power,” Vainer added. “We have an incredible community of supporters, we have been fundraising at an elite level, we have a pipeline of interested and talented young golfers, the best gear, cool logos, one of the best schedules in the state, access to premier practice facilities at Red Hawk and Bogey’s Indoor Golf Center, and most importantly, we have the energy and momentum. Every player and parent in the program talk about the fun the kids have and how hard they are competing to get better.”